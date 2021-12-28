Firefighters battle fire Tuesday morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters were dispatched to an area near East Main Street and South East Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a reported house fire.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house. The fire was found inside and it was extinguished within 15 minutes.

According to Battalion Chief Tim May, no one was home at the time of the fire. He said no one was hurt during the process of putting out the fire.

Fire crews left the scene at around 12:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.