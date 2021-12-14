Firefighters battle fire in apartment building

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters were dispatched to Greenwood Manor Apartments at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a reported fire.

According to Chief Jeff Abbott, when the fire crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. They quickly initiated an evacuation.

When they entered the building, the crews discovered a fire in the utility room on the first floor. It took them about 30 minutes to put out the fire. They were on scene a long time after to get the smoke out.

Chief Abbott said no one was hurt. He also said the apartment building is now back to being occupied.

The cause of the fire is unclear at the moment.