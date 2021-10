RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Firefighters were called to a spot near Rantoul yesterday to fight a fire that broke out on a combine.

The fire happened on County Road 3200 N. at County Road 1100 E. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the combine and no one was hurt.

Firefighters from the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District, Rantoul and Ludlow were among those who helped put out the flames.