Firefighter retires after 63 years

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Richard Amsden described himself as a kid who, “didn’t know what he was getting into.”

Most people do not get to spend half a century in their career. But Amsden did as a firefighter. He stepped down in August after 63 years at the Ludlow Fire District. He spent some time as a firefighter, some as the fire chief, and some as a trustee.

Amsden says the reason he became a firefighter was because he wanted to be like his dad. He joined in 1956, but would have joined earlier. The volunteer fire district would not let him until he was 21.

He was working when the Middlecoff Hotel caught fire in 1966. Amsden worked his way up to Chief before initially retiring from fighting fires in 1993. He was on the Board of Trustees since. In that role, he played a part in helping the district build a new firehouse in 2009. Now an 83-year old, he says his favorite memories are the ones with this friends.

“In the wintertime, farmers and firefighters would go to the firehouse, we’d play euchre,” Amsden said with a laugh. “Probably have a beer or two. But it was a place to go and be. And we spent a lot of hours there in the wintertime.”

Amsden now lives in Paxton after years in Ludlow. He farmed along with fighting fires. He retired from that five years ago.

In recent years, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and says he’s giving his all to beat the disease.

