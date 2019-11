DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This happened on West Garfield Avenue, near Taylor Street, just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters were called to the scene, they found a wood frame house consumed in flames. One of them hurt his ankle after falling through a hole in the floor.

A cat and a dog died in the fire. The person living there is now staying with a relative.

The cause is under investigation.