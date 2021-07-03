Fire puts family out of home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Champaign family will have to find a new place to sleep tonight after a fire broke out in their home.

Officials said the fire broke out at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Tallgrass and Switchgrass avenues in a residential neighborhood.

Video from a fire at 3901 Tallgrass Dr this afternoon. The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on scene. However, there is a high probability that the cause is fireworks. #Fireworks with a wick or shoots in the air is illegal to use in the @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/HsNZd5dBhk — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) July 4, 2021 A tweet from the Champaign Fire Department said there was a “high probability” fireworks sparked the fire that forced a family from their home on Saturday night.

Photos from viewers showed smoke and flames shooting out of the second story of the house.





No one was hurt, but the residents said the fire caught them off guard.

“I was in the middle of the shower, I just got out,” 18-year-old David Carr said. “Went to go shave. Got done with the first pass, and I heard ‘Fire!” Expecting it to be a joke, I run out, see the fire, like, ‘Oh crap. Fire.'”