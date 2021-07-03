Fire puts family out of home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Champaign family will have to find a new place to sleep tonight after a fire broke out in their home.

Officials said the fire broke out at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Tallgrass and Switchgrass avenues in a residential neighborhood.

A tweet from the Champaign Fire Department said there was a “high probability” fireworks sparked the fire that forced a family from their home on Saturday night.

Photos from viewers showed smoke and flames shooting out of the second story of the house.

No one was hurt, but the residents said the fire caught them off guard.

“I was in the middle of the shower, I just got out,” 18-year-old David Carr said. “Went to go shave. Got done with the first pass, and I heard ‘Fire!” Expecting it to be a joke, I run out, see the fire, like, ‘Oh crap. Fire.'”

