Fire extinguisher maintenance
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire extinguishers are good thing to have in the home, but they still need maintenance.
Champaign Fire says if you live in an apartment, you may see a paper attached to the extinguisher with a punched date.
The extinguisher is good for a year after that date.
Homeowners can also make a monthly check just to make sure the extinguisher hasn't been damaged. Make sure there's a nozzle and that the hose is in good shape.
More Stories
-
COLORADO (WCIA) -- Park Police believe they have found the body of…
-
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) - Ed Ogle was the lead investigator with the…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was…