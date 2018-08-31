Fire extinguisher maintenance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire extinguishers are good thing to have in the home, but they still need maintenance.

Champaign Fire says if you live in an apartment, you may see a paper attached to the extinguisher with a punched date.

The extinguisher is good for a year after that date.

Homeowners can also make a monthly check just to make sure the extinguisher hasn't been damaged. Make sure there's a nozzle and that the hose is in good shape.

