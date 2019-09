DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews worked early Sunday morning to battle a large, two-alarm fire.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on North Union Street, near Olive Street in Decatur.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt, but the fire destroyed the three story house.

The owner told firefighters renters were getting ready to move into it.

The cause is still under investigation.