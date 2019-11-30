Fire destroys farmhouse

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a two-story farmhouse which happened early this morning.

Firefighters responded at around 4:45 a.m. at the 1000 block of County Road 800 East, near Staley and Monticello.

The fire was reported by a person driving by who called 911 when they saw flames.

The structure was fully involved and responders were forced to go defensive on this fire.

Savoy firefighters got help from several area departments that helped put the fire out. Those included Tolono, Sadorus, Bondville, Cornbelt, Ivesdale and Seymour. An estimated 30 firefighters turned out.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is currently under investigation.