Fire damages decades-old building

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) - An 80-year-old building had hazardous chemicals inside when it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Decatur Foundry near east Olive and east Illinois Street. Firefighters had to cut through a locked gate to get to the fire, and they are still trying to figure out how bad the damage was.

The fire chief said they aren't sure what may have caused the fire, but the human resources director said he believes it may have been electrical.

Crews got a call about a fire around 1:00 pm. When they got there, they could see smoke coming up from one of the buildings.

The fire chief said the fire likely started at the bottom floor of one of the buildings.

The fire spread along the side of the walls and caused damage to the inside.

No one was working when it happened.

The operator of the business says they will likely still have work tomorrow.

"We probably will call off the people in that particular building, but everyone else will be working, and we'll just have to access the damage and see when we can get back into that building and get going," said Todd Ray, with the Decatur Foundry.

The fire chief said there are hazardous chemicals inside, so they were being extra carfeul as they worked.

He said as of now, there's no reason to believe the chemicals inside this building may be a fire hazard to others in the community.

