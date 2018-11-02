Fire destroys daycare; children safe

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eight small children got out safely before a large fire destroyed their daycare. It happened about 9:20 am, Friday, on Leischner Drive.

The owner says, the fact everyone got out safely, leaves her with more to be thankful for than just first responders.

For 24-years, Mary Blythe has been running Kings Kids Daycare for small children. She says, within minutes, it all went up in smoke.

"My children were upset because they were scared."

You could call Blythe a hero for leading her eight kids out, but she says, it's the kids because they remembered the drills they were taught.

"They knew exactly where to run to. They knew the fire tree to run to. I couldn't be more proud of my kids, all of the, and they all got out and we got the babies in their carrier out."

"Once we got that news from METCAD and from our police that the kids were safe, it kind of let us focus on what our jobs are."

Crews got the flames under control in a few hours. Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter says there's a lot to owe to the tight-knit community.

"It's what all these small towns are about. We had help from our local township commissioners, some neighbors came out."

When the smoke cleared, there wasn't much left. A community lost a service and a family lost a home as well as countless memories from inside.

"I ran back in to try to get some stuff, which was probably stupid, but I got a few things that were important to the family."

She says she knows they'll need help to get back on their feet, but she's not sure where to start.

"I'm scared to look at what's left of my house. My husband said it's gone."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. Chief Stalter says there were working smoke alarms in the home. Two adults and eight children were all insider and escaped safely.

Blythe says they are now in need of daycare materials. The owner's daughter can be reached by anyone interested in helping:

Colleen

(217) 621 - 7674