Fire destroys 12 units at apartment complex

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A dozen apartments in the Sugar Creek complex in Normal were lost in a blaze Saturday.

Crews were called out to the scene around 1:30 p.m. at Linden and Vernon streets. Firefighters say heavy flames were showing from the roof of the building when they arrived.

Extra help was then called in, says the Normal Fire Department.

A press release says crews began an aggressive interior attack, but conditions worsened and they transitioned to an exterior attack.

The release says most of the roof structure was quickly consumed by the blaze and collapsed into the top floor units.

At the same time, fire crews were also responding to a freight train derailment near Vernon Avenue and Hester Street.

“To prevent a shortage of manpower at the fire and to cover responses to other calls in the town, a third alarm was struck, which calls in resources from Bloomington Township, Dale Township, Danvers, Towanda, Carlock, and Hudson Fire Departments,” says the release.

The apartment tenants affected are mostly Illinois State University students. The university is now working with the property management company to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters say all residents were accounted for and no one was hurt.

WMBD contributed to this report.