PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Fire Department will be selling doughnuts this weekend and people who buy them have a chance to get something extra.

Firefighters will be selling doughnuts from Krispy Kreme at their fire station from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Doughnuts will be sold by the dozen.

Inside four boxes of doughnuts will be a $25 gift card to a local business. People who buy a dozen or two are guaranteed to have the doughnuts to eat, but they may find a gift card inside to use at their leisure.