TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola’s firefighters will be sporting new turnout gear and using new equipment in their effort to save lives starting next week.

Last year, the department received a grant from the State Fire Marshal’s office totaling just over $24,000. Along with additional city funding, the department was able to replace 22 complete sets of turnout gear and 24 complete sets of rescue gear.

“Our previous gear is starting to show some signs of life and just showing wear and tear over the years,” said Fire Chief Brian Moody. “And so it will be great to get them in equipment that’s new and the best they can be.”

Firefighters said that they are excited to suit up in their new gear.