Fire department receives grant money

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–The Champaign Fire Department received grants this week to help themselves and you. One is to help firefighter physical and mental health.

The other will give the department money to help educate the community. Added together, the two grants total at just over $411,000. More than half of the money will be for firefighters to take care of their health. It will be used for preventative measures.

Each on the staff will get physical exams, cancer, and mental health screenings and in house mental health programs. Firefighters risk getting hurt or worse when they go on a call. But they also take a lot of what they see and do home with them. That’s one of the reasons why they decided to apply for these grants.

“With budgets where they are and money where it is it’s a little difficult to accomplish everything that you need to accomplish in the emergency services with what you have available. so this gives us a little bit more opportunity to do what we need to do,” Joshua Jessup says.

They say they’re thankful that grants like these keep getting funded, and that they get picked for them.

The rest of the money will be used to buy a training trailer that will have smoke and sprinklers demonstrations on them. It will be taken out for the community to learn from.

The department is also being recognized for a social media campaign they did last winter. They introduced “Ember the Elf” as a way to teach about holiday safety in a fun way. Ember will be back this winter and will be bringing some friends