Fire department practices decontamination

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every week firefighters get the chance to train and keep their skills sharp. Every month they do hazardous materials training, but because there is so much to learn for hazmat responses, they do not always get to focus on decontamination.

The Danville Fire Department is focusing on hazmat training all week. They practiced the roll out and cleaning proceadures of their mobile hazmat van. Chief Don McMasters says these sessions are key for staying safe when responding to hazmat calls.

“It’s just as important, if not more important, that we all go home safe at the end of the incident just like any other emergency incident,” says McMasters. “So these guys do their part, taking their time getting everybody clean and getting them properly clean.”

The Fire Department says they only have half a dozen hazardous materials calls a year. Hazmat training continues Thursday at Danville Area Community College.