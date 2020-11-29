Fire department installs holiday wreath, urging safe use of decorations

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For every fire started by holiday decorations or lights, the Taylorville Fire Department (TFD) will change a bulb on their wreath from red to blue.

The department says it’s keeping their wreath lit 24 hours a day through Christmas.

Firefighters are asking people to help “Keep the Wreath Red” by following several fire safety tips:

  • Unplug holiday lights before leaving home or sleeping.
  • Do not overload extension cords.
  • Be careful with candles and open flames.
  • Use flame-retardant decorations.
  • Ensure lights are in good condition and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed.
  • Keep natural trees watered; do not rely on chemical sprays to make your tree flame resistant.
  • Make sure that you have working smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

