Fire department installs holiday wreath, urging safe use of decorations

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For every fire started by holiday decorations or lights, the Taylorville Fire Department (TFD) will change a bulb on their wreath from red to blue.
The department says it’s keeping their wreath lit 24 hours a day through Christmas.
Firefighters are asking people to help “Keep the Wreath Red” by following several fire safety tips:
- Unplug holiday lights before leaving home or sleeping.
- Do not overload extension cords.
- Be careful with candles and open flames.
- Use flame-retardant decorations.
- Ensure lights are in good condition and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed.
- Keep natural trees watered; do not rely on chemical sprays to make your tree flame resistant.
- Make sure that you have working smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.