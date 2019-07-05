Fire department brings out new technology

The Champaign Fire Department has new technology to better serve you. They just got all the pieces for a drone in and they gave us a look at what it can do. The drone will allow the department to keep their staff safe. With the ability to get a bird’s eye view they’ll be able to do just that.

It’s something they’ve been working towards for a year and a half. They’ve done their research on how they could benefit. It will be able to provide help to victims faster than the firefighters can in some situations also. Some of the firefighters are already certified to fly the drone.

Since they can record while fighting a fire, they plan to use the footage to go back and review for training. The new drone will help firefighters make decisions on where to attack from when a fire breaks out

“It can actually work as a sort of scene safety. We can fly over get over it. The incident commander can look at it live on his video screen and it will help him make better strategic decisions on where to place resources,” Tyler Funk says.



They will also be able to use the infra-red camera to do rescues in some areas, find hazardous chemicals, and hot spots during fires. It was paid for with money from a grant and the departments budget. It cost around $15,000. Training days are being planned for the staff and they say the training will never stop.