COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages.

“It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.

Photos provided by the Lincoln Fire Protection District

Two trucks responded to the fire, Attack 710 and 711, with UTVS to assist.

The fire happened in a field with standing corn, the district said.