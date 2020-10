WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Watseka firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

It was near West Iroquois Street. Crews arrived on scene around 9 a.m.

Two people were pulled out of the home — one of them was hospitalized. They are not in serious condition.

The fire chief said the blaze was caused by an electrical accident. He adds the house is a total loss, and everything inside has burned.