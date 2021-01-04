Fire crews respond to 18 calls in one day

CLINTON, Ill. — Clinton firefighters responded to 18 calls for service on Sunday — including one for a fire in a utility room at Warner Hospital.

A Facebook post from the Clinton Fire Department says several of the 18 calls were for power lined that were either downed or pulled from a home. It adds one call led crews to smoke and a burning smell inside four houses near Washington and Elm Street.

Additionally, firefighters say there was a gas leak and Ameren was called in to disconnect services.

Then, they were called to Kleeman and Holly drives, where water was leaking from a sprinkler system in a building.

When called for an alarm at Warner Hospital, firefighters say they found a fire in a mechanical room. They say they kept the fire from spreading, and crews stayed on scene to ventilate smoke.

Clinton fire add they were called out for mutual aid for a fire in Wapella, and were released shortly after arriving on scene.

“Several of these calls came out at the same time or while on scene of other calls,” the post says. “Thank you to everyone for their assistance on the calls.

“Thanks to Kenney, Wapella, Maroa, and Waynesville fire departments for their assistance. Thanks to DeWitt County EMS, DeWitt County CenCom, and Clinton Police.”