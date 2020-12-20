Fire crews respond after pole barn explosion

Photo taken by Donald Hill. Used with permission.

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say no one is hurt after a large garage exploded Saturday night in Fisher.

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter says crews responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported explosion with a garage on fire.

It happened at 409 N. Third St., just south of Hamilton Street.

Chief Stalter says there was a large explosion because of propane being stored in the small pole barn. He adds there was no fire damage to the nearby building, but there was debris damage.

He says some nearby windows were blown out by the explosion. Stalter also says the house next to the garage was occupied, and everyone got out safe.

A neighbor told WCIA that community members helped sweep up broken glass, boarded up windows, and passed out water bottles, adding “Fisher is an amazing community.”

Stalter says the pole barn was destroyed. He also says investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire and explosion.

The chief says fire captains Blake Kuhns and Mike Oakley handled the call, and they were assisted by the Cornbelt Fire Protection District.