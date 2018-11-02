Fire crews called to daycare Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update: 10:27 am, 11/2/18, Friday

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eight kids escaped a house fire safely because of regularly practiced fire drills.

Fire broke out at a home daycare on Leischner Street about 9:30 am, Friday. Two adults also escaped safely.

The facility has the children practice fire drills regularly and acted as today's emergency was a drill. The home also had working smoke detectors.

The house is a total loss. No word on the cause. Multiple crews responded to the call.

The owner's daughter can be reached by anyone interested in helping:

Colleen

(217) 621 - 7674

fisher fire_20181102103720

Original: 10:00 am, 11/2/18, Friday

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Several crews are on the scene of a fire at a daycare.

It's on Leischner Street. There were kids in the building when the fire broke out.

Witnesses say they were evacuated, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

This story will be updated as information develops.