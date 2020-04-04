Fire Chief looking for more help from Congress

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs are all on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, but Champaign’s Fire Chief says the federal government is not doing enough to help them.

Gary Ludwig says his department is blessed to have prepared ahead for the coronavirus pandemic, but Ludwig is also the President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He is fighting for departments around the country who are not as lucky.

Ludwig represents 1.2 million firefighters in over 29,000 different departments. He says a lot of departments are struggling to find protective gear like masks and gowns. Some are having to wash and reuse exposed equipment because they do not have enough back ups. To this point, Ludwig says fire departments have not gotten the help they need.

“We keep expressing our concerns and expressing our thoughts, but if you look at the last stimulus bill that came out, the CARES act, I like to say that congress orphaned and abandoned the fire service,” says Ludwig.

He also says that bill did not have a dedicated funding source the fire department needs. He wants firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs to have a priority for the National Stockpile of PPE. Since the pandemic started, he and other IAFC workers have been working with Congress and the White House towards that goal. They hope more help from the government will be on the way soon.

IAFC has been collecting data from each of their departments during the crisis. There are more than 400 positive cases of COVID-19 in firefighters and paramedics, 5,000 people quarantined, and 11,000 have been exposed.