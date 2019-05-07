Fire captain gets promotion

Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A fire department official has a new title.

Captain Edward "Ed" Canny, Jr., a 21-year veteran of the department, has been promoted to Division Chief of Fire Safety / Fire Marshal. Canny is a Certified Arson Investigator and Certfied Fire Inspector.

He's served on the Technical Rescue Team and as steward, then secretary of the Firefighters' Union.

“Canny was selected from a field of four other well-qualified candidates for his ideas and positive perspective he brings to the position. His work ethic and common sense approach will serve our citizens well as their city Fire Marshal,” said Fire Chief Allen Reyne.

Canny's new roles start Sunday. He replaces Division Chief Chris Richmond who retired last week.