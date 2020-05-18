Financial services organization pitches in for food pantry

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Thrivent Financial announced Sunday it organized an event in early May that provided assistance to the Watseka Area Food Pantry.

A Sunday press release stated on May 5, the Thrivent Action Team card was used to purchase cookies and other snacks that was needed for the summer months.

“Each month the food pantry sends out a press release of needs,” the release stated, “the card helped to kick off the month with the snacks.”

Thrivent Action Teams is group led by a member of Thruvent Financial. It allows their members to quickly identify a need, get resources, and make plans to help others in their community.

“The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.”