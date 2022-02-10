CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– WCIA staff spent much of the day Thursday in the station’s backlot, raising money in hopes that no one has to spend a winter night outside.

Everything raised went to CU at Home, the non-profit that runs Champaign-Urbana’s homeless shelters.

With your help, we were able to donate $22,000 dollars, shy of our goal of $75,000.

This came at a time when the need for homeless services is ever-growing. CU at Home opened two new emergency shelters to get through this winter. Between those and the permanent shelter, they’ve been running at nearly 80 percent capacity lately, according to community outreach and development director Rob Dalhaus.

The increase wasn’t lost on the community. CU at Home volunteers and others who drove through to donate said they’ve noticed a growth in the number of people living on the street in recent years.

“That could’ve been me at one point in time, it’s simple as that,” shared volunteer Justin Phipps. “I could’ve been a homeless person. I could’ve been out there on the street, but someone came and helped me. You know, people helped me along the way, and I’m here now so I’m able to give back, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Phipps said he started volunteering at CU at Home in January with his fiance. He said he moved here two-and-a-half years ago and in that time, he’s watched the homeless population grow.