ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dozens of veterans stood in awe as they looked at monuments in their honor.

This week, the last Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of 2018 touched down in the nation's capitol. Nearly 100 veterans spent Tuesday in Washington, D.C. visiting war memorials.

There were 80 Vietnam veterans, two from WW II and three from the Korean War. 41 were with the Army; 24 with the Navy; 12 with the Air Force and eight Marines.

The day started at the crack of dawn, landing in D.C. about 8:30 am. From there, the group visited the World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars memorials. They also stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, watched the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery and more.

When the day was over and the flight landed in Springfield about 9:30 pm, hundreds of family members waited to cheer them on and welcome them hone. A much different homecoming than many Vietnam War vets got decades ago.

Decades later, they've opened up. Several veterans shared their stories to be aired next week.

