CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — When students are in school, it can be easy to picture them learning the alphabet and counting basic numbers.

In many Central Illinois classrooms, that’s happening in several languages. It’s part of a dual language program, and now, new grants are helping it grow.

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) said 14% of the student population in the state learn English as another language. That number has grown each year for the last 12 years.

This past fall, they reported there were 300 unfilled teaching positions in bilingual education.

ISBE hopes the money will help fill those gaps, and guide teachers down the right path to further their education. That’s because dual language teachers need special licenses and certifications to teach the programs.

Maggie Byrne, a dual language teacher in Urbana, said she’s excited to see it help more teachers further their educations.

“It’s time intensive, it’s highly skilled and it requires people to speak two languages,” Byrne said. “It’s a competitive position. Having funds available to help teachers go to school to get these qualifications makes our district, makes our state, more competitive. It makes them more likely to get highly qualified, highly motivated educators into classrooms doing this.”

Mario Becerra, a bilingual teacher at Eastlawn Elementary in Rantoul, also teaches native Spanish speakers.

He knows the classes not only help them improve their first language but also their English.

“It teaches students that being culturally different and speaking different languages is okay,” Becerra said. “It usually helps us when we go to find jobs. It helps us become more familiar and accepting of other people from different cultures and different languages.”

Becerra said learning in this type of environment helps reach educational benchmarks. He is seeing test scores go up, specifically in math and reading.

$5 million is going to 219 school districts across the state. That money is coming from federal pandemic relief funds. It’ll help multiple schools across Central Illinois; including Rantoul, Arcola, Mahomet, Champaign and Urbana.

For the full list of districts benefitting, visit this link.