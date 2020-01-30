Fighting Illini heads home for championship tournament

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Fighting Illini sophomore golfer Kornkamol Sukaree returns to her home country in February to play in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific. The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, in Pattaya, Thailand, February 12 – 15.

Sukaree earned the invitation as one of the top players from Thailand. The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championship was developed by the R&A and Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation to find new talent and support Asia’s elite female amateurs to the international stage.

The winner earns invitations to the AIG Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship, as well as an exemption for the August National Women’s Amateur. The championship will be broadcast live each day with nearly 600 hours of television broadcast to more than 180 households.

