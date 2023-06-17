CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Crimestoppers are doing what they can to help reduce the risk of identity theft and drug abuse.

That starts with turning in old tax documents and credit cards so they can properly shred them, or bringing in old prescriptions that can be tossed.

Fighting Illini Athletes were outside of the State Farm Center with Crimestoppers on Saturday morning for the collection. They said they always enjoy connecting with the community and seeing people outside of game day.

“Just seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they’re coming through and knowing that we’re lighting their day up. Just being able to meet new people around the community is always good,” Ty Rodgers with Illini Basketball said. “We stay out here, it’s always good to meet new people,” Dain Dainja, his teammate, added.

Football players joined in as well.

“Being involved is always a good thing definitely for our student-athletes,” Johnny Newton said. “A lot of the people always watch us and getting to know us on a personal level is good for us and the community.”

If you missed Saturday’s drop-off, you can visit the Crimestoppers website for future events.