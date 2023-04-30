CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A Champaign firefighter helped lead the charge in training classes when his department needed it the most, and now, he’s being recognized for it. JP Childers helps make sure first responders are always ready and prepared to help you during emergencies.

“The only way we can stay sharp for the public is by continual training,” Childers said. He’s Champaign’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

Childers has been with the department for 19 years, but he said it feels like he just got started yesterday.

“As a firefighter, I’ve loved every minute of my career here,” he described. “It’s a real family, we take care of each other when the chips are down.”

But, growing up, he never imagined himself in the shoes he’s in today. Childers wanted to work with computers until a friend of his convinced him into volunteering.

“I helped out, and that was it. I was hooked right after that,” he added.

Besides responding to calls and helping people who need it the most, he’s discovered a love of training and teaching within the department and the nearby Fire Service Institute.

“Helping guys out with skills and learning more about this job was what was rewarding to me,” Childers said.

During the height of the pandemic, he served as the Battalion Chief of Training.

“That includes everything from firefighting skills, emergency medical, continuing education, technical rescue, having hazardous materials, runs the full gambit of the services we provide,” he said.

Childers said they have to balance it with responding to calls but he knows sharpening skills can’t be ignored.

“Training is important because our skills are perishable,” he said. “Sometimes we respond to very low-frequency events, but they also carry a high degree of risk to both us and the general public.”

The Captain didn’t let the challenges of COVID-19 get in the way either.

“We were worried about quarantining our firefighters and stopping the spread within the department,” he noted. “Which limited our ability to get together and work together. At our fire scenes, we’re all working together all the time, so that really challenged us and our ability to train.”

His ability to persevere and push forward earned him the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year award.

“I didn’t expect it, and it wasn’t something that I was seeking. It was just something the chief asked me to because of my relationship with the Fire Service Institute,” Childers said. “I was well suited to step in until they could fill the vacancy permanently, and so in my mind, I was doing what I was asked to do.”

A ceremony to honor him is Monday afternoon with both the department and Champaign Exchange Club.