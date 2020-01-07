Field trip transport costs covered in one county

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — School kids will benefit from a donation by the Decatur Audubon Society to cover the cost of 20 school buses for field trips to Rock Springs Nature Center or any of five Macon County Conservation Areas. Teachers can request the grant when scheduling trips.

Decatur Audubon Society President Melody Arnold says, “The Decatur Audubon Society feels that getting children out into nature should be a priority of education. Experiences in the out-of-doors benefit children mentally, physically and spiritually.”

For more information, click here.