CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one Champaign neighborhood will be seeing construction around their homes for the next few weeks as crews install fiberoptic utilities.

i3 Broadband will begin installation of these utilities in the Bristol Place subdivision in the coming weeks. Bristol Place is bordered by Tower Drive and Bradley Avenue on the north and south and Market and Clock Streets on the east and west.

i3 said that construction activities will be taking place in city rights-of-way and in public utility easements on private property. The construction process will last for six to eight weeks from seeing the first utility flags to completing restoration and activation of services.

Questions about construction can be made to i3 by calling 217-530-0333.