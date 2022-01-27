Fewer students and staff required to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Schools are able to send fewer students home to quarantine as of mid-January.

Students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 at school, but already had the virus in the past three months, will not have to stay home or get tested. They are no longer considered close contacts unless they show symptoms, according to updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Fully vaccinated students without symptoms are also exempt from quarantine or testing following an exposure.

IDPH Spokesperson Melaney Arnold confirmed the state’s guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control.