Festive light displays at Allerton Park

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People can now stroll through the grounds at Allerton Park and Retreat Center to see festive lights and attractions.

Officials said this is the sixth year that they will have Holiday GLOW at Allerton Park. They stated, “the one-mile walk returns to awe and inspire, with new captivating artwork mixed in with your family favorites.”

According to them, visitors can find a map for the light displays here.

Holiday GLOW will be open from 5-9 p.m. on the following dates:

December 27-30

January 7-8 & 14-15.

A $10 per car suggested donation can be made at the park’s donation boxes or online. All donations made before December 31 will be doubled with the Matching Gift Challenge.