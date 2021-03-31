Festival of Spring and River Cleanup set for April 24 in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District and the Decatur Audubon Society have a jam-packed day of events coming up next month — just in time for Earth Day.

A press release announced that both groups will be holding their 39th/40th Annual Festival of Spring and Sangamon River Clean-Up on Saturday, April 24.

The district says both virtual and in-person events will be hosted. All activities are free, and people of all ages can participate in them.

The release says face masks are required for all in-person activities. They will be at the Rock Springs Conservation Area.

A schedule of events for the fest is listed below:

Bird Banding

Friday will begin with a Bird Banding demonstration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dr. Travis Wilcoxen of Millikin University will be catching and bands wild songbirds. People can either watch a short video about bird banding on the Conservation District’s Facebook page or register online by noon on Friday, April 23 to attend in person at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

Four 30-minute time slots will be available, starting at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., or 9:30 a.m., with a maximum of 10 people per time slot.

Hikes

People can take in the sights and sounds of spring during guided hikes at Rock Springs Conservation Area. The district says people should wear sturdy shoes and face masks will be required.

There is no registration required for the hikes. The following hikes will be held:

Bird Hike at 9 a.m.

Wildflower Hike at 11 a.m.

Tree Identification Hike at 1 p.m.

Earth Day Celebration Hike at 2:30 p.m.

Sangamon River Cleanup

People can help beautify the banks of the Sangamon River from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Event organizers say attendees should dress to get dirty and should bring their own gloves. Bags will be provided.

Pre-registration is required by noon on April 23. You can register online.

The release says organized groups should call 217-423-7708 in advance for accommodation.

Attendees should park and meet at the Wyckles Road Canoe Launch, which is found on the western edge of the Rock Springs Conservation Area. The release says district staff will not be transporting people toand from the main Rock Springs parking lot.

There will be a maximum of 40 people for this event.

Birds of Prey Show

The district says there will be three Birds of Prey shows with the Illinois Raptor Center. People can either watch them live on the district’s Facebook page or, or register online by noon on Friday, April 23 to attend in-person inside Rock Springs Nature Center.

Shows will start at noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. and the district says there will be a maximum of 25 people for each time slot. Face maks are quired.

Heirloom Garden Tours

People can tour the heirloom vegetable and herb gardens at Homestead Prairie Farm during an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can explore how plants were historically grown and used, and get inspiration for their own gardens at home.

They will also have a chance to meet expert Master Gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension and ask them questions.

Archaeology Display & Demonstration

An Archaeology Display & Demonstration is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., also at the Homestead Prairie Farm.

There, people can view artifacts recently uncovered at Homestead Prairie Farm, and watch staff members continue to sift through the dirt from beneath the Trobaugh-Good House.

For the full schedule of activities, visit this link.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Be on the lookout for signs. Plenty of parking is available.