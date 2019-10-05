Fest embraces local art

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Makers, tinkerers, creators, inventors, DIYers, and musicians will gather together to share their work with the public on Saturday.

The event is free and showcases talent from local creative communities who want to share their work with each other and the community at large.

It shows how art and science can meld together and provide a hands-on approach for those who are inspired to create and learn.



The Fest’s mission has these three goals:

Inspire – by searching for creative and unique ways to exhibit at the festival. We hope the creative process of others inspires our attendees

Empower – by focusing on hands-on experience, we hope people feel empowered to make their own project a reality

Connect – by creating a free and open public festival we hope to connect attendees to the local resources they need to help make their ideas come to life.

9th Annual Heartland Maker Fest

October 5, 9am-2pm

Lincoln Square Mall