EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday, an Effingham man was convicted on two felony charges.

43-year old Joshua Rowlands was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim less than 13-years old, a class X felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13-years old, a class 2 felony.

Rowland faces 6 – 60 years in prison for the class X felony and 3 – 7 years for the class 2 felony when he’s sentenced in May.