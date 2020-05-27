Felon sentenced for possession of weapon

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County man was sentenced to 14-years in IDOC for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 2 felony, and 5-years for threatening a public official, a class 3 felony.

Chase Miles, formerly of Gilman, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after a plea deal was reached by both the prosecution and defense.

In May 2019, Miles was stopped by a Hoopeston police officer who knew him, knew he was on parole and had been informed Miles may have a gun which violates the terms of his parole.

Miles was cooperative when the officer approached him, but became upset and resisted when the officer informed Miles he would be searched. It’s a requirement parolees must allow when requested.

Miles had to be tased by the officer who then found a loaded, .380 handgun in his possession. Miles then made numerous threats including killing the officer and his family, whether by himself or someone else, and repercussions for his arrest.

Per the agreement, Miles was required to plead guilty to two separate charges. His sentences will run concurrently with day-for-day credit applying to both, followed by 2-years mandatory supervised release.