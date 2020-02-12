Felon gets 22-years in federal prison after guilty plea to armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man was sentenced to 22-years in federal prison for the May 2, 2019, armed robbery of a Team Wireless store. 28-year old Alfred Jerry pleaded guilty in September to all three counts as charged in an indictment including obstructing commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say Jerry was caught on surveillance video as a masked man ordering two employees into a back room at gunpoint and threatening to shoot them if they did not comply. After the employees filled a trash bin with merchandise, the gunman took cash and keys from one of the victims, then left through the back door.

Jerry was arrested minutes after the robbery while fleeing on foot. Police recovered a loaded revolver, stolen merchandise and ski mask with DNA evidence linking Jerry to the robbery.