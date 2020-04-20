Felon faces more charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A convicted felon faces additional weapons and sex crime charges. 31-year old Zachary Schrock, of Mattoon, was arrested about 9:20 pm, Saturday, in the 3000-block of Marshall Avenue.

Authorities say during a traffic stop about 3 am, Schrock ran away after hiding a firearm in a vehicle in which he’d been traveling. Schrock was later found to have ammunition in his possession when stopped again in a vehicle about 9 pm. As a convicted felon, Schrock is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Schrock was also charged with criminal sexual assault for a separate investigation. Officials say he engaged in sexual conduct with a 16-year old girl during the past four months.