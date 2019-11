CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Deborah Frank Feinen won re-election bid for mayor.

Feinen beat challenger Azark David Cobbs.

Candidate Votes Percentage ★ Deborah Frank Feinen i 6,034 84% Azark David Cobbs 1,123 16% Total 7,157

She says she is excited to get back to work.

Feinen was elected back in 2015 after serving on the city council.