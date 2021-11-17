FedEx Ground hiring for holiday season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As the holiday shipping season nears, FedEx Ground is responding to a continued rise in online shopping by launching a hiring effort in the Champaign area.

FedEx Ground says it has more than 600 open positions, both parttime and fulltime, with growth opportunities as the company expands capacity.

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

A wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage

Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Career path program

Applicants must be at least 18 to apply and there are no minimum education requirements.

Information on available positions and how to apply can be found online.