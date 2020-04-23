Federal warning of fake websites

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Federal officials are warning people to be aware of possible scams involving claims about the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments. It seems even typically trustworthy sites may not be safe anymore.

To date, the Department of Justice has disrupted:

An illicit website pretending to solicit and collect donations to the American Red Cross for COVID-19 relief efforts

Fraudulent websites spoofing government programs and groups trying to trick people into entering personal information like banking details

Websites of legitimate companies and services which have been used to facilitate the distribution or control of malicious software

To protect yourself from cyber-scammers:

Check website & email addresses which may only vary slightly from legitimate ones (.com or .org instead of .gov).

Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment.

Ignore unsolicited emails offering information, supplies or medical treatment while also requesting personal information.

Don’t open links or attachments from unknown sources; they could include a virus.

Keep your operating system, anti-malware and anti-virus software up-to-date and working.

Avoid companies whose online reviews include complaints about items not received.

Research charities or crowdfunding cites asking for donations. “Government” or “CDC” does not legitimize any organization, even if reputable seals or logos are on the site.

Be wary of payment requests or cash donations, wire transfers or gift cards through the mail. Do not send any money.

The IRS will not call and ask you to verify payment details. Do not give out personal account information for your bank, credit cards, PayPal or any other site.

Watch for bogus checks in odd amounts or a check requiring online or phone verification. They’re fraudulent.

To donate wisely and safely, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website. For more information, click here.