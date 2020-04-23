Federal warning of fake websites

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Federal officials are warning people to be aware of possible scams involving claims about the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments. It seems even typically trustworthy sites may not be safe anymore.
To date, the Department of Justice has disrupted:
- An illicit website pretending to solicit and collect donations to the American Red Cross for COVID-19 relief efforts
- Fraudulent websites spoofing government programs and groups trying to trick people into entering personal information like banking details
- Websites of legitimate companies and services which have been used to facilitate the distribution or control of malicious software
To protect yourself from cyber-scammers:
- Check website & email addresses which may only vary slightly from legitimate ones (.com or .org instead of .gov).
- Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment.
- Ignore unsolicited emails offering information, supplies or medical treatment while also requesting personal information.
- Don’t open links or attachments from unknown sources; they could include a virus.
- Keep your operating system, anti-malware and anti-virus software up-to-date and working.
- Avoid companies whose online reviews include complaints about items not received.
- Research charities or crowdfunding cites asking for donations. “Government” or “CDC” does not legitimize any organization, even if reputable seals or logos are on the site.
- Be wary of payment requests or cash donations, wire transfers or gift cards through the mail. Do not send any money.
- The IRS will not call and ask you to verify payment details. Do not give out personal account information for your bank, credit cards, PayPal or any other site.
- Watch for bogus checks in odd amounts or a check requiring online or phone verification. They’re fraudulent.
To donate wisely and safely, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website. For more information, click here.