Federal sentence for enticing minor

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for the August 2019 attempted enticement of a minor. 60-year old Thomas Bishop will remain on supervised release for a 10-year term after his release from prison.

He’s been in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in August. In October, Bishop pleaded guilty and admitted initiating text message conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year old boy.

A law enforcement officer was using an online covert profile to pose as the minor. After the initial contact Bishop and the undercover officer continued to engage in sexually explicit text messages including Bishop asking for sexually explicit photos.

Bishop was arrested when he arrived at a location where he planned to meet the person he believed to be a minor for a sexual encounter.