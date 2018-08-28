Federal mediator requested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Federation of Teachers met with the Unit 4 Administration and Board of Education for 5 ½ hours Friday night before ending the meeting to request a federal mediator.

Bargaining between the two sides began in May. This was the seventh session. The contract expired June 30, 2018.

Some of the union’s proposals include class size limits, home visits and student safety. The union represents more than 850 certified teachers in the district.

The district released a statement late Tuesday night: