Federal lawsuit filed after athlete’s arrest

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The ACLU has filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of an Eastern Illinois University swim team member for wrongful arrest. The suit alleges East Moline, Hampton and Rock Island law enforcement officials unlawfully arrested and detained the only black member of the college team.

The incident happened in February 2019 while Jaylan Butler was traveling by bus with the swim team returning from a championship tournament in South Dakota.

Butler’s representatives say when the bus pulled over on a frontage road, several teammates got off to stretch their legs and a coach asked Butler to take a picture of a roadside sign for the team’s social media page. While returning to the bus, the lawsuit maintains several law enforcement vehicles raced up, officers exited their cars with guns drawn and began yelling and swearing at the athlete.

Jaylan Butler

Butler’s attorneys say he reported the officers swarmed him with guns drawn, pushed him facedown in the snow, pushed a knee into his back and threatened to “blow his [expletive] head off” if he moved. The bus driver and coach tried to verify Butler’s identity as a team member.

Despite authorities realizing Butler was not the suspect they were looking for, they allegedly continued to search, handcuff and put Butler in the back seat of a police car, forcing him to provide photographic identification before releasing him.

“What happened to Jaylan is an example of the harmful police interactions that people of color experience far too often, but which receive much less attention. These officers forcibly arrested and searched Jaylan without reasonable suspicion, probable cause, or any other lawful justification. They never told Jaylan why he was being arrested, even after they realized their mistake. Instead, it’s clear they based their decision to arrest and harm Jaylan on the fact that he was a young Black man,” said Rachel Murphy, staff attorney, ACLU of Illinois.

“I was scared and depressed. I remember sitting in class the next day, looking at the bruises on my wrists and replaying the events of that night,” said Jaylan. “Now whenever I see a police officer, I don’t feel safe—I feel scared and anxious.”

The allegations include unlawful search and seizure, excessive force, excessive detention and failure of bystander officers to intervene in unconstitutional conduct. The charge maintains officers who did not participate in the arrest knew Butler’s constitutional rights were about to be violated, but did not take “reasonable steps to prevent harm” and failed to act on his behalf.