Federal fraud charges against area couple

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign couple faces federal charges for a counterfeit check scheme.

A Springfield grand jury returned a 20-count indictment against 41-year old Stephanie Lemons and 34-year old Tommie Slayton Wednesday accusing the couple of conspiring, together and with others, to engage in a scheme to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks between July - December 2018.

Authorities say, during this time, the couple made and presented the counterfeit checks to Walmarts in Champaign and Bloomington, as well as Heartland Bank.

Lemons and Slayton are each charged with one count of conspiracy and seven counts of bank fraud. In addition, Lemons is charged with six counts of securities fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison; for each count of counterfeit securities fraud, the maximum penalty is ten years in prison; wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison for each offense; and, for bank fraud, the penalty is up to 30 years in prison.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Urbana federal court June 19.