Federal courts donate stored PPE

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Federal courthouses in the state have taken steps to help fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Central District of Illinois donated nearly 500 masks, including 175 N95 respirator masks to area medical facilities. The PPE were stored for staff use in an emergency.

The following facilities received equipment:

Peoria: Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois

Rock Island: UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care

Springfield: Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health

Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois

Urbana: Champaign Public Health, collectors for the Carle Foundation Hospital

“On behalf of the judges and employees of our Court, we extend our gratitude to the healthcare providers and essential workers who are keeping our communities safe and our supply chain operational. We hope our donation is one small way we can help the greater cause of defeating this deadly virus,” said Chief Judge Sara Darrow.